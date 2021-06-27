Bhumi Pednekar is in ‘mood’ for some fries

Adv.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday shared a post saying that she has been thinking about French fries. Bhumi shared her mood on Instagram.

In the image, she is seen posing for the lens. She looks at the camera dressed in a floral outfit and is flaunting a nude make-up look.

“Thinking about (fries emoji) #sunday #mood #love,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress recently announced she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.