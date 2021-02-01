ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday opened up about her woes on social media... Read on to know more

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes
Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes (pic credit: instagram)
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday opened up about her pimple woes on social media. Bhumi posted a video on Instagram Stories, where she is seen pointing at her pimple on the cheek.

She captioned it: “5:40 AM… Hi there, not very happy to see you again.”

Bhumi has complained if her pimple problem on social media in the past, too.

The actress then shared a video of actor Rajkummar Rao playing cricket on the sets of their upcoming film “Badhaai Do”.

“Full time time pass,” she wrote.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.  –ians/dc/vnc

