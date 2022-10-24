Amitabh Bachchan promotes eating dates, Katrina shimmers in sari, Deepika looks stunning

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has injured his left leg on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, launched his Diwali celebrations with a promo of a brand of dates and then wished his followers: “May this year bring you health, happiness, and love in abundance. Wishing you all a safe & joyous Diwali.”

If the Big B was having a working holiday, that was not the case with Shah Rukh and also KatVic (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal), who were all seen at the pre-Diwali bash hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of the Gujarati film, ‘Maja Ma’, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Singh.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post a picture of Katrina in a shimmering black saree. The picture of the day clearly was that of Deepika Padukone sporting a stunning translucent blouse that sat on her like an ornament. Her mystifying caption only read: @cartier.

Before chilling out at Bindra’s party, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about Team India’s dramatic win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia: “So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting … and so inspiring to see him cry and smile … and the background score of ‘Chak De India’!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after giving a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar for getting Diwali declared a public-school holiday in New York City from 2023, also wished her fans on the festive occasion. “Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.