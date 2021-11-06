HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Amitabh Bachchan shares family pictures from Diwali festivities

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family.

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Shweta Navya _ pic courtesy instagram
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family. Amitabh had earlier shared a picture which featured all the members of the Bachchan family except Aishwarya Rai. The icon has now addressed the queries of his fans by finally sharing a complete family picture that also has Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya.

The picture has Abhishek and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen in the picture too.

He wrote the caption: “Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein – deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion – Happy Diwali).”

Earlier, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and Navya were seen in the Diwali pictures shared on social media.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in ‘Jhund’, ‘Uunchai’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mayday’, and ‘Good Bye’.

