- Advertisement -

The buzz got created when the Big Boss house celebrities Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Divya Agrawal styled themselves with the homegrown fashion brand Style Island. The brand is known for introducing International Trends in India by keeping Indian figure measurements on priority.

As the B-Town celebrity, Shamita Shetty flaunted her elegance in the serene and poised Little White Dress from the collection, Divya Agrawal left no reason to keep the gazes off with her blooming Apricot Floral Wrap Dress. Whereas, Riddhima Pandit also spotted stealing the limelight with Crimson Wrap Blouse, White Elegant Shorts and Shirred Tencel Tube Top.

- Advertisement -

“Nothing is more stylish than what makes you feel comfortable in your skin and joyful inside-out.” Fashion is not just clothes and accessories – it’s a form of self-expression, an art, a quirk, a mood – it’s just so many things. Style Island understands that fashion is an extension of you, and the vision is to empower you so you can express your personal style with confidence.

Style Island becomes a go-to-style for celebs in the Bigg Boss House

Every woman should have the opportunity to weave the fabric of her life on her own terms. With a shared ‘Passion for Fashion’; the brand HOPE to make her look and feel the best she can. With a MISSION to empower women because empowered women empower the world.

- Advertisement -

Incorporated in April 2016 in Delhi, the brand not only features the trendiest styles across the globe but also offers a unique earning opportunity to women who want to make a career in fashion by being Stylists and Style Consultants in their organisation.