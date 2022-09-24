scorecardresearch
Bipasha Basu flaunts her maternity look in baby pink gown for her baby shower

Bipasha Basu is all smiles as she is stepping into a new phase of her life.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bipasha Basu is all smiles as she is stepping into a new phase of her life. The actor recently announced her pregnancy with a set of loved-up pictures with husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha, since then, has been doing it all from attending the baby shower organized by her mother, called as shaad. Shaad is the traditional Bengali ritual where a pregnant woman is fed with all of her favourite dishes and showered with gifts by the older women of the family.

Bipasha Basu, on Friday, slayed maternity fashion yet again, as she stepped out to attend her baby shower with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan posed for the paparazzi outside the baby shower venue in Mumbai as they looked colour-coordinated to drop major cues of couple fashion goals.

Guests included Shamita Shetty, Anusha Dandekar, Aarti Singh, Sophie Choudry etc.

Check out

