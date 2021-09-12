Birthday girl Prachi Desai: 'I'm having one of the most gratifying phases of my career'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) ‘Rock On’ actress Prachi Desai turned 33 on Sunday. Functioning on a choc-a-bloc schedule, Prachi will be ringing it in with her close friends and family.

Practically living out of a suitcase for the last few months, the actress has no complaints whatsoever. Admitting that an actor’s life is one of being constantly on the move, she says that her projects are keeping her motivated.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Prachi said, “It has been a year full of experiences where every day at work has been a learning. When you work with someone like Manoj sir, your craft naturally betters. You learn so much at work.”

In her latest film ‘Silence…Can You Hear It?’ she shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, where she played the role of a cop.

“I soaked in all that learning and started an equally challenging film ‘Forensic’. It’s a film that pushed me out of my comfort zone. I am enjoying this phase where I am no longer playing parts that people expect me to. I am all set to surprise them with each role.”

The actress was shooting in Mussoorie for her upcoming film ‘Forensic’ with Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. She has a bit of a break when she decided to come down to Mumbai and finish her prior commitments. She was scheduled to finish some brand shoots after which she returns to ‘Forensic’ set in a few days.

“It has been busy but as an actor, I am only grateful for the opportunities coming my way. I am having such a wonderful time at work that I am living one of the most gratifying phases of my career.”

Prachi has played lead roles in films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘I, Me Aur Main’, ‘Policegiri’, ‘Azhar’ to name a few.

–IANS

eka/kr