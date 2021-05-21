Bollywood romances the cuppa on International Tea Day

Adv.

Bollywood took to social media to open up on the love for tea, on the occasion of International Tea Day on Friday. Sharing a photo of herself with a mug of tea, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “I take my tea very seriously. Are you a tea or a coffee person? #InternationalTeaDay.”

I take my tea very seriously 🫖☕ Are you a tea or a coffee person? 😋 #InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/ZzYUD0hhss — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 21, 2021

Randeep Hooda used the hashtag #InternationalTeaDay and reposted a video clip from his film “Laal Rang” where he is asking for a cup of tea from a weeping Meenakshi Dixit. In the video, Randeep tells Meenakshi, “Kyonki tere baad bhi na, yeh chay na chhute manne (I can’t let go of my addiction of tea even if you leave).”

Diana Penty posted a video made of stills featuring her drinking tea. The actress wrote: “Sometimes all you need is a good cup of tea. #TeaWithD #InternationalTeaDay.”

Adv.

Tisca Chopra took to Instagram to share, “Grey skies, scripts and chai.. can you ask for anything more?”

Sharad Kelkar posted a photo of himself sipping tea and wrote: “Ek cup chay…wah! Tag your favourite tea place! #InternationalTeaDay #teaday #tea #tealover #happyteaday #chai #chailover #mycupoftea #morningtea #bedtea #chaikitapri #chaikidukaan #masalatea #gingertea.”

Television actor Hiten Tejwani tweeted, “#Tea is not just a beverage, it is an aromatic emotion and you can’t deny it. Today on #InternationalTeaDay2021 let’s celebrate every country producing tea & every farmer for treating us with joy in each cup! #TeaDay #InternationalTeaDay.”