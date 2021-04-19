Adv.
Checkout Radhika Apte’s nostalgic Kathak video

Radhika Apte is an actress full of surprises when it comes to her talent

Radhika Apte is an actress full of surprises when it comes to her talent. The actress recently shared a throwback classical dance video of her doing Kathak.

Taking to her social media she shared the video wherein she looks young and simple in a kurta. She got super nostalgic on revisiting this memory from her childhood days as she took a walk down memory lane.

She wrote, “@apnabhidu 🥰🥰🥰 thank you for sending this to me!!! This memory had left my little brain! You brought it back to life! ❤️ #nostalgia #kathak #besttimes #memories #lovefordance❤”

The actress is a trained Kathak dancer and has always been really fond of the skill. She has expressed how she loves to dance and is clearly really good and graceful at it.

She has thanked her co-star Jackie Shroff for sending her the video and helping her bring it back to life, who she was seen with in the recently released web series, Ok Computer.

