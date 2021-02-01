ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood; greeted the month with a stunning picture

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Deepika Padukone in Monday greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on social media. 

Deepika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress is wearing soft make-up and has tied her hair in a neat bun. In the image, Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, looks away from the camera and smiles. 

“February,” she captioned the image. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakul Preet joins Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Doctor G’
Next articleSuper Smash: Auckland Hearts keep hopes of finishing top alive
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Cinema halls have received the green signal to operate with 100 per cent occupancy. It is positive...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet joins Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Doctor G’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rakul Preet Singh has her plate full with a number of projects this year with her recent addition, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G'
Read more
News

Casting matters the most

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY VINOD MIRANIThe recent announcement of a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Boney Kapoor would have been hailed as a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Should Kartik Aaryan try hair & toothpaste ads?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans
Shirtless Shahid Kapoor with glares

This is Shahid Kapoor’s Monday treat to fans

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely!

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Abhay Deol's 'experiments with painting'

Abhay Deol flaunts his experiments with painting

Sonakshi Sinha in white ensemble

Check out Sonakshi Sinha in this pristine ensemble

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021