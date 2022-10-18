Deepika Padukone in the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ list

Deepika Padukone was recently listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women, by a scientist, using a Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the world’s most beautiful women.

Other names on the list include Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Jourdan Dunn, Zendaya and HoYeon Jung. What’s most interesting is that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to feature on this coveted Golden Ratio of Beauty list in which formulas are applied to determine physical perfection.

This comes as no surprise especially since Deepika Padukone has a phenomenal yet very real global appeal, making her the first Indian face that brand biggies are betting on. The biggest determining factor of this appeal is the fact that global luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chopard, Cartier, Tissot and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas are choosing Deepika Padukone as their brand ambassador.

Prior to this, luxury brands have never chosen any Indian or even other international celebrities to represent them as brand ambassadors, which says a lot about the level of confidence these huge names have in Deepika Padukone.

Unquestionably India’s biggest global brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone’s stardom both on home turf and internationally is unshakeable. From being the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, to her headline-making MET Gala appearance and even the recognition she received for her work in films and mental health advocacy as a TIME100 Impact Awardee.