HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone shows off PDA with Ranveer Singh

Actress Deepika Padukone clicked a picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, whom she lovingly called her "morning view".

By Glamsham Bureau
Deepika Padukone shows off PDA with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone shows off PDA with Ranveer Singh | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Deepika Padukone clicked a picture of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, whom she lovingly called her “morning view”.

Deepika posted the picture on Instagram, where Ranveer appears to be sleeping with his hoodie covering half of his face.

- Advertisement -

“My Morning View! @ranveersingh (click emoji) – Yours Truly,” Deepika captioned the picture, which currently has 536K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Deepika and Ranveer have engaged on PDA on social media. The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.

- Advertisement -

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports biography ’83’, based on India’s win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

- Advertisement -
Source@deepikapadukone
Previous articleMTV VMAs 2021: Show-stopping performances by Lil Nas X, Chloe, Normani
Next articleAnkita Lokhande to showcase her dancing skills on ‘Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,942FansLike
43,729FollowersFollow
6,203FollowersFollow
57,539FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv