Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh party with Rebecca Hall at Cannes

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were pictured partying with Hollywood star Rebecca Hall at Cannes.

By Glamsham Bureau
A string of pictures from the prestigious annual event are doing rounds on social media wherein Ranveer and Deepika are seen partying with Hall. In the images, the three stars are posing for the camera with straight faces.

In another image, they are seen laughing.

Ranveer is seen in a zebra print shirt, while Deepika looks ethereal in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Hall chose a floral dress and accessorised the look with drop earrings.

Deepika is one of the jury members this year at the Cannes film festival. Vincent Lindon is the president of the jury, while the competition members are Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Trinca, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

The jury will announce this year’s winners on May 28.

