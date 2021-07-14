Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Deepti Naval strikes a thoughtful mood

By Glamsham Bureau
Veteran actress Deepti Naval took to social media on Wednesday and shared an old black and white photo. In the picture she strikes a thoughtful mood.

“1981 – Looks like I’ve run into a writer’s block!” wrote the actor-author on her Instagram page.

In the 40-year-old picture, Deepti wears a skirt and a top, and is seen holding a pen and looking pensive.

The veteran actor’s Instagram page was flooded with comments from fans.

“Ma’am just love your poems. Looking forward to reading them,” wrote a user.

“Eagerly waiting for you to publish your childhood memoir,” posted another.

“This is so innocent, pure and beautiful Deepti ji,” wrote a user.

Although acting is her primary claim to fame, Deepti is also an author, visual artist, poet, photographer and director. She has three books to her credit – “Black Wind”, “Lamha Lamha” and “The Mad Tibetan”.

The actress made her digital debut with “Made In Heaven”.

