Dharmendra takes to water aerobics, yoga & light exercise

Adv.

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra encouraged fans on Monday to continue working out during the pandemic in order to stay strong and healthy. The 85-year-old actor said he had started water aerobics along with yoga and some light exercise.

Popular as “He-Man of Bollywood”, Dharmendra shared a video that shows him warming up in a pool.

“Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes… I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong,” he wrote on his Twitter post.

Adv.

Dharmendra has also been tweeting since Sunday, requesting fans and followers to pray for the speedy recovery of 98-year-old Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who is unwell and in hospital.

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes …I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

“Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai …hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen, (Please pray to the almighty that my beloved brother Yusuf Sahib gets a speedy recovery),” Dharmendra tweeted on Sunday along with a throwback black and white photograph of him with Dilip Kumar.

Maalik se Dua 🙏 keejiye mere pyaare bhai …hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9ECrNIZyB7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2021

Dharmendra again tweeted on Monday thanking netizens for their prayers for the ailing actor.

Dosto, Dalip Sahab💕 ek nek rooh insaan…ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aDx1NLu78e — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021