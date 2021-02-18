ADVERTISEMENT
Dia Mirza’s shares her unique ‘wedding ceremony’ experience

Actress Dia Mirza shared that her wedding ceremony with entrpreneur Vaibhav Rekhi, was conducted using completely biodegradable and natural material

By Glamsham Editorial
Dia Mirza ties knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza ties knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi
Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday shared that her wedding ceremony was conducted using completely biodegradable and natural material.

“The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural,” she wrote, along with a picture from the ceremony, being held in her garden and conducted by priestess Sheela Atta.

Dia then spoke about the “highest point” of her wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

She wrote, “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago.”

She further added, “Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice.”

“For it is a woman’s soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, “there is no lie in their fire.” So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman’s heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment,” she wrote.

“Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?” she added.

Previous articleNeeti Mohan expresses that pregnancy is a beautiful journey
Next articleFIR filed against Sandeep Nahar’s wife, mother-in-law for abetment to suicide
