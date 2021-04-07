Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Diana Penty reveals ‘cool’ trick to deal with lockdown, curfews

Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews

By Glamsham Bureau
Diana Penty
Diana Penty reveals 'cool' trick | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

“And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone.”

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on floor. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Source@dianapenty
