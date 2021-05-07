Disha Patani’s droolworthy swimsuit Pictures

Adv.

Disha Patani is the bombshell and she is super active on social media sites.

This time Disha Patani took to her Instagram to share her pic in which she is seen wearing a bikini.

Disha Patani’s collection of swimwear is filled with standout piece. Check out the photos below

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan.

Adv.

Disha Patani soaked up some sunshine in a burnt orange fringed bikini

Disha Patani is a fitness freak and is flaunting her curves in a candid snap.

Disha Patani is seen moving her hands through her hair as she soaks in the sun.

Adv.

Disha also shared another bikini picture in which she is seen wearing a printed bikini.

Disha Patani in two piece stuff.