Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs

Actress Disha Patani shows off washboard abs in a new mirror selfie she posted on Wednesday. The actress has been working out at home ever since gyms have shut due to lockdown. Disha keeps giving fans a sneak peak into her workout regime and technique to stay fit.

In the latest Instagram post, the “Malang” actress wears black shorts teamed with a grey sports bra,a dn she looks sexy and fit at the same time. While she chose not to write anything on stories, she used emoticons of a flower and a dog to express her mood.

Disha will be seen in “Ek Villain Returns” and “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” next. She also has “K-Tina” coming up.