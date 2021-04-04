BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Watch Disha Patani’s ‘mood’ pics

Fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared her various moods on social media

By Glamsham Bureau
Disha Patani
Disha Patani | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared her various moods on social media. Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

“Mood,” she wrote as the caption.

Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: “Love this mood.”

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

