Disha Patani shares BTS of her hot looks, killer dance from the ‘Seeti Maar’ song!

Disha Patani has set fire on screens with killer moves, a dazzling look and her chemistry with Salman Khan in the recently released song ‘Seeti Maar’ from ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The song has been received well by the audience. The actress took to social media to share BTS videos, seen in the look she donned for the song – it’s hard to take your eyes off her hotness. She captioned the picture, “🌸 #SeetiMaar”

Also giving a glimpse of the first shot of the song with the most killer moves. The shot starts with her whistling, she posted a story writing, “some bts from the song❤️ #seetimaar”

Her song looks are doing the rounds among audiences as she rages with hotness in all three of them. In the first look she is wearing a black cargo style pant with a black brallette, in the second look she dons a golden shimmery dress and shoes that looks perfect and for the third outfit she wears a white sequenced body suit with baggy jeans, leaving the screen bedazzled.

“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is scheduled to open theatrically on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols. The film simultaneously drop on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

The film co-stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

“Radhe” is also scheduled to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.