ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

For Disha Patani ‘Thigh is the limit’!

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new post she has shared with fans on Saturday.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 20: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new post she has shared with fans on Saturday.

In the Instagram image, Disha sports a midnight blue, fitted thigh high tube dress. She leaves her hair open and opts for a smokey-eyes impact.

“Hair and makeup by me,” Disha wrote alongside the image. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Disha keeps sharing workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Her bikini shoots, particularly, are lived by fans.

She awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe” currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film “Bharat”. 

“Radhe” also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. 

ADVERTISEMENT

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in “Ek Villain 2”. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRadhika Madan to share dating tips & tricks
Next articleWhat made ‘Big girl’ Vidya Balan look small?!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Eijaz has a funny reaction as Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit share bear hug

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Ejaz Khan had a hilarious reaction when girlfriend Pavitra Punia and her friend Shardul...
Read more
News

Yashraj Mukhate: ‘Pawri’ video was spontaneous

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yashraj Mukhate has been giving a musical twist to entertainment with his quirky creations such as 'Rasode main kaun tha', and his latest, 'Pawri ho rahi hai'
Read more
News

Yashraj Mukhate & Mayur Jumani’s meme songs which took social media by storm

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Adding music to meme makes it all the more fun, that's exactly what Yashraj Mukhate and Mayur Jumani did and struck gold
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ileana D'Cruz in black bikini

Ileana D’Cruz looks awesome in this black bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz is currently holidaying. Today she shared a slice of the good time she is having in the scenic holiday hotspot in a bikini
Sanya Malhotra learns Thai boxing during vacation

Sanya Malhotra learns Thai boxing during vacation

Radhika Madan to share dating tips & tricks

Radhika Madan to share dating tips & tricks

Tahir Raj Bhasin

For Tahir Raj Bhasin getting six packs is all about commitment,...

Shahid Kapoor joins Pawri mash-up brigade

‘Pawri’ bug bites Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma!

Rakulpreet: Laughter is my everyday therapy

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021