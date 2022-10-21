Diwali 2022 fashion: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twinning in black. Are these new lovebirds in B-Town?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash.

Both were seen to be twinning in black as they posed together at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded bash on Thursday.

Ananya was in a black and white embroidered three-piece ensemble, and Aditya Roy Kapur was in a plain black sherwani.

As Ananya and Aditya pose for photos, the paparazzi scream, ‘Jodi hit hain’. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day, according to an entertainment portal. To top it off, Ananya confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.