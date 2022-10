Diwali 2022 fashion: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebs look glamorous at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Bollywood beauties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan wore a golden beige saree for the bash. She had her hair tied in a bun.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan makes a glittery appearance at Manish Mlhotra’s Diwali bash

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Ananya Pandey chose a black and white ensemble for the do and was seen posing with Aditya Roy Kapur outside the venue. He was incidentally twinning with her in black.

janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra’s party with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi chose a green lehenga set that screamed elegance and feminine vibes, and her sister complemented her in a sheer white saree adorned with applique work.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda did attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. She looked radiant in a red outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor make a dazzling entry at Manish Malhotras Diwali party

