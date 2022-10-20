scorecardresearch
Diwali 2022 fashion: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flaunting their lovely chemistry in stylish outfits

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in stylish looks

By Shweta Ghadashi
Katrina Kaif, stunning in a red lehenga, and Vicky Kaushal, in black and white, were utterly adorable on the red carpet, posing together for the paparazzi documenting the arrivals.

Katrina and Vicky, who married last December, arrived fashionably late, after a crowd of invitees which included Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Taapsee Pannu.

Ramesh Taurani’s annual Diwali party is believed to be one of the few on Bollywood’s calendar this year – the Bachchans will reportedly not host their annual party this year and neither will Anil Kapoor.

Katrina, currently very busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot, and Vicky set the tone in their red, black and white outfits

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif flaunting their lovely chemistry in stylish outfits below:

