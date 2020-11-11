Advtg.
Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mini Diwali celebration in a white suit and red duppata also flaunting her baby bump in style

Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan had a mini celebration with her manager Poonam Damania

By Glamsham Editorial
Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan had a mini celebration with her manager Poonam Damania on Tuesday and pictures from their get-together have been trending on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a white suit with a red dupatta. The actress picked matching earrings with the outfit and completed her look with a bindi on her forhead. For the footwear, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a golden Kolhapuri chappal.

#aboutlastnight @versis_entertainment Family 😍

#aboutlastnight @versis_entertainment Family 😍

Meanwhile Kareena will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. She wrapped up the shooting recently amid the new normal in Delhi. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.

On the personal front, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan will be welcoming their second baby in 2021. They are already blessed with a gorgeous baby boy, Taimur, who is an internet sensation.

