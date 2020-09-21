Dolly J’s latest collection a salute to confident women

Designer Dolly J’s latest couture collection celebrates body confidence and ethnicity. The designer launched her collection ‘Gulenaar’ on Day 3 of the first-ever digital edition of the India Couture Week (ICW), organised by the Fashion Design Council of India, on Sunday.

A short, musical video shot inside a palace, the designer showcased a line-up of ensembles for “functional bridal wear” comprising traditional red bridal lehengas, western gowns, drapes and sarees.

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within; nothing is more impressive than a “Gulenaar” who does not seek validation as she is confident in the extraordinary way Universe has created her,” says Dolly commenting on the idea behind the collection.

“This collection is for the confident woman who is happy in her shape, size and colour,” reveals the designer. “It’s a very exuberant collection. It is suspended between dream and reality.”

Dolly has heavily used intricate handwork of silver and gold threads over the lehengas to maintain the mood of the fat Indian wedding. Fabrics like luxe silk organza, woven with jacquard have been used in a rich palette with a mix of pastels and jewel tones.

–ians, PUJA GUPTA