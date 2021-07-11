Evelyn Sharma announces pregnancy

Adv.

Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Sunday to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. Taking to Instagram, Evelyn shared a picture of herself lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and wrote, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

The comments section of her post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers.

Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress shared the news on social media in the first week of June.

Adv.

On June 7, Evelyn had shared a series of photographs from her wedding day together with her husband Tushaan on Instagram. Thanking everyone for their wishes, the actress wrote: “Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!”

A week later, the actress also shared photographs from her honeymoon at an undisclosed location by the sea.