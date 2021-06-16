Adv.
Evelyn Sharma’s adorable honeymoon pictures

By Glamsham Bureau
Evelyn Sharma honeymoon pictures | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Evelyn Sharma on Wednesday posted a set of snapshots from her honeymoon on social media. “Forever honeymooning with you,” wrote Evelyn, with a sparkling heart emoji.

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are currently on their honeymoon, although the actress has refrained from specifying where they are holidaying.

The photo caption with her new set of pictures seems an extension of the one-word description she wrote with pictures of her wedding ceremony.

“Forever,” she had written with pictures of her wedding, posted earlier in June.

