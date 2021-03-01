ADVERTISEMENT
By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1: Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to post a motivating message on Monday. To start the week, she spoke of how she is all set to “slay” the day.

Evelyn posted a picture of herself smiling at the world. She captioned it saying: “#MONSLAY I’m alive, motivated, determined and ready to go slay that day!”

Meanwhile, the actress got engaged to her Australia-Based fiance Dr Tushaan Bhindi in 2019 and the couple has been spending time together in Sydney. In fact, Evelyn often posts pictures with Tushaan on her social media pages. The two also adopted a puppy a few months back. 

Evelyn made her debut in Bollywood with the film “From Sydney With Love” in 2012. She is also known for her roles in projects such as “Nautanki Saala”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Yaariyan”. She was also part of Prabhas-starrer “Saaho”, which hit the screens in 2019.

