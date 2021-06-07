Adv.
Checkout Evelyn Sharma’s wedding photos

By Glamsham Bureau
Evelyn Sharma ties knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi | pic courtesy: instagram
Model-actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Monday to surprise fans with photographs from her wedding. Evelyn tied the knot with longtime beau Tushaan Bhindi in Australia, reportedly last month. 

The actress shared photographs on Instagram on Monday where she is dressed as a bride with groom Tushaan posing beside her. Evelyn chose a white lace bridal gown and minimal makeup while Tushaan wore a blue suit.

“Mr & Mrs Bhindi.. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!” the actress wrote.

Evelyn also shared a photo embracing the groom, which she captioned: “Forever”.

Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. Evelyn and Tushaan had got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot last month in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane. A lavish wedding was avoided owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

On the work front, Evelyn, who was last seen in Telugu superstar Prabhas’ 2019 film “Saaho”, will next be seen in the upcoming film “X Ray: The Inner Image”.

Source@evelyn_sharma
