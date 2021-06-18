Who’s stealing Ananya Panday’s signature pose?

Adv.

Look who is stealing Ananya Panday’s signature pose? A couple of days back Ananya Panday shared a pic with her furry pet and captioned, “Flash stealing my signature pose 🤪🐶 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021”

Ananya Panday also seems to be preparing for the upcoming Father’s Day. Fathers deserve to be celebrated every day, but a little bit extra on Father’s Day. People commemorate this day by sharing their precious memories with their superhero dads. If you are thinking of ways to make this day special for your dad, take a cue from Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday.

Known for her fun persona and candid demeanour, Ananya Panday is all set to take the internet by storm by recreating the 90s looks of her father, Mr. Chunky Panday, on the occasion of Father’s Day. She will be posting an amusing video on Sunday, 20th June.

The actor, through this video, pays a tribute to her dad by recreating his four iconic looks. With her vivacious personality and fun content, Ananya has been winning the hearts of her Moj fans ever since her debut on the platform in April 2021.

How Ananya Panday mimics father Chunky Panday

Speaking on this fun rendition, Ananya Panday said, “My father has been my biggest inspiration and strength. This Father’s Day I wanted to surprise him in a quirky way, so I decided to recreate his looks in a video. And show my fans how much I resemble him, in spirit!”