Fatima Sana Shaikh’s routine includes Skating & Dancing too!

Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in the Anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. Starring with a lot of other popular actors she drew a lot of praise from the fans and critics. Fatima is not only an actor but also a fitness enthusiast and she has now revealed her fitness regime.

Fatima has gone under intense training in the past for her film ‘Dangal’. Eversince she believes in fitness and makes sure to workout even when at home to be in shape, ready to return to action whenever the shooting begins.

Functional training forms the main part of her workout schedule. However, more recently the actress has also added skating and dancing to the list as well to make the workouts interesting.

Fatima shared what all exercises her functional training comprised of, she used to do Jump Squats, Jump Lunges, Kettlebell Swings, Mountain climbers and Core workouts. More recently the actress provided a sneak peek to the fans into her fitness regime where she could be seen practising Skating in her building and on the terrace other than that she also does dancing as well.

Other than the remake of the Tamil film ‘Aruvi’ the ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ actress will also be seen in an untitled project alongside Anil Kapoor.