For Tanisha Mukerji tea-time is always a good time

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Tanisha Mukerji on Wednesday afternoon shared her tea-time pictures. “Chaitime is always a good time! I love having a nice cup of tea after my meal. Rather than dessert! Chai is my dessert!” wrote Tanisha on social media.

In the picture post, Tanisha is seen sitting with a cup of tea looking out of a glass window. The actress is dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts.

Tanisha Mukerji made her digital debut recently in a short film directed by Vikram Razdan titled “Life Is Short”. She plays a delusional actress in the film.

