Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Geeta Basra has a word of advice for moms-to-be

Geeta Basra feels that expecting mothers should follow proper government guidelines

By Glamsham Bureau
Geeta Basra has a word of advice for moms-to-be
Geeta Basra with husband cricketer Harbhajan Singh | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh, feels that expecting mothers should follow proper government guidelines when it comes to considering getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

Geeta, who often talks about parenting and women’s health, feels unless the government announces that it is safe for mothers to take the jab, no one should make a poorly informed decision.

Geeta’s social media account is flooded with messages from a lot of expecting mothers on whether they should take the Covid vaccine.

Adv.

Commenting on the same, Geeta says, “Vaccination is something which is new to of all us. It’s a known fact that the vaccine helps keep the virus at bay but at the same time many doctors are advising to-be moms against taking the jab. The government guidelines and the medical organisations suggest that breast feeding and pregnant women should not take the vaccine.”

Geeta, who has been part of films such as “The Train”, “Mr Joe Carvalho”, reveals that she too, has been waiting for the government to give a clear guideline.

“As of now there aren’t enough evidences and studies carried out on the effects of the vaccine on lactating and pregnant women. I have also been advised by the doctors to not take the vaccine for now and I would urge expecting mothers to refrain as well till we don’t have further announcements from the government in this regard,” she added.

Adv.
Source@geetabasra
Previous articleElli AvrRam: I’ve learnt so much in India
Next articleZidane ready for pivotal talks with Real after trophy-less season
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates