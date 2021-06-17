Gurmeet Choudhary shares what is ‘Jamai Shosthi’?

Adv.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Thursday shared his look for Jamai Shosthi this year. The annual festival, dedicated to the ‘jamai’ (son-in-law), is celebrated in Bengali households. Gurmeet, who is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee, turned out for the ritual dressed as a quintessential Bengali jamai, in dhoti and kantha stich kurta.

The actor shared photographs featuring him with Debina and also a platter full of Bengali delicacies being served by his mother-in-law.

“Jamai Shosthi is a very special day for me as this is the only one day in the year where I don traditional Bengali attire. I get immense love from my wife Debina and my mother-in-law, who cooks delicious Bengali dishes for me! Everyone knows I am very health conscious and follow a strict diet. However, this is the only day where I cheat!” Gurmeet said.

“My mother-in-law makes 30 to 35 different types of dishes for me and I have to sit alone to dig in as each item is served! There is an age-old tradition where they light a diya and blow the shankh (conch), and the whole experience is unreal. I have always been a fan of Bengali culture and I absolutely adore Bengali people!” he added.

Quizzed if Gurmeet would like to feature in a Bengali film, web series or TV show, the actor replied: “I love Bengali films because of my wife Debina. We have seen so many of them and I think Bengali cinema is absolutely top notch. Satyajit Ray and Sujoy Ghosh are my all-time favourite Bengali directors. Their work is out of this world. In fact, there are so many Bengali films and directors who are amazing and I am mesmerised when I watch their work. So yes, given a chance I would definitely love to work in Bengali film or series. For television, we have to shoot for 365 days of the year, so that would be tough. But I would love to be a part of a film or series!”

On the work front, Gurmeet features in the video of the latest single “Bedardi se pyaar ka” sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Meet Bros.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya