Happy Birthday: Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks will make you drool

Nora Fatehi is a Indian dancer, model, actress, singer and producer who is best known for her work in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil language films. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.
She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Nora Fatehi is continuing the rule the hearts of the Indian audience with her style, swag, boldness and impeccable talent.
On the occasion of Nora Fatehi’s birthday, we’re looking back at some of her top fashion moments.
