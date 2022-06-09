Happy Birthday: Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in white outfit looking like a goddess

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, left everyone speechless with her impeccable maternity fashion game yet again.

The diva recently turned muse for designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for a photoshoot and flaunted her baby bump in a surreal satin outfit.

She shared photos on her Instagram on her birthday to share a glimpse of the shoot. Mom-to-be Sonam looked simply divine in the embellished skirt and a blouse with draped details.

She styled it with a dramatic blouse of sorts featuring long trailing panels. It was also hand embroidered in pearls.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shared a picture of Sonam from the shoot on Wednesday and penned a heartfelt note for the actress who is all set to embark on the journey of motherhood.

Check out Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in white outfit looking like a goddess below: