Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Harshvardhan Rane: I feel pandemic has done us some good

By Glamsham Bureau
Harshvardhan Rane: I feel pandemic has done us some good
Harshvardhan Rane | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Friday shared his thoughts on why the pandemic has done us some good.

“I feel pandemic has done us some good! It has taught us not to take things for granted, importance of staying healthy and the use of zoom calls,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a series of pictures that shows him strike a dapper, muscular pose in a blue-grey hoodie zipper T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.

“#HaseenDillruba promotions start today,” he added in the caption, referring to his upcoming film, “Haseen Dilruba”, a crime drama.

Adv.

The film directed by Vinil Mathew, and co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

Adv.
Previous articleSameera Reddy lets out her weight loss recipe… see change
Next articleParas Chhabra won’t mind playing gay if script sounds good
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates