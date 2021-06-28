Hrithik Roshan: Come sun, rain or pain… Keep going

Adv.

Hrithik Roshan recently made his fans’ day by not just sharing a ‘super hot’ post but also having a fun engagement with them in its comments’ section. The Greek God captioned the post saying, “Come sun, rain or pain.. Keep going 👊🏻.”

The superstar took to social media to share a short video for his apparel brand where he left fans drooling with glimpses of his chiseled body, perfect abs. Many fans and even his peers from the Bollywood fraternity were all praises for the actor.

R Madhavan took to his social media to share Hrithik’s video and wrote, “This man … THIS MAN IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF … I am soooo inspired .. this brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan.”

Abhishek Bachchan commented with “💪🏼” while, Nushrratt Bharuccha commented saying, “Oh my god!! 🙌💥” and Arjun Kapoor dropped a fire emoji among many others.

What made this more interesting was Hrithik Roshan’s responses to his fans’ comments. He always makes it a point to interact with his fans every now and then.

One fan said that he looked just like Kabir and the Krrish actor had a funny response to it as he said, “Kabir ki aisi ki taisi. better karte hain.”

Another fan wrote that the actor looked way better than his last video, to which Hrithik responded with, “encouraging🙏🏻” and the happy fan shared how he was amazed to have been a fan of the superstar for so many years and never once seeing him filled with any ego or pride.

When Tiger Shroff commented, “Baap 🔥” for his War co-star, a fan replied to Tiger saying, “Ek hi word me explain kar diya…😍👌🙏🔥” and Hrithik replied to this saying, “arre usse main seekh raha hoon . To baap kaun hua ?”

Referring to Hrithik’s hit song, ‘Dil Ne Dil Ko Puakara’ from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai one fan wrote, “GOAT🔥🙌 Dil ne Gym ko pukara , khulja phirse dobara 😂” as the superstar replied saying, “achcha hai 😅” to which the elated fan asked him to keep inspiring like he does and called him, his idol.

Another fan said, “The FIGHTER is Comming 😍🔥🔥” and raising anticipation amongst all his fans Hrithik replied, “he very much is. Yes sir.”

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit “Vikram Vedha” starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.