Hrithik Roshan leaves fans floored again!

By Glamsham Editorial
Hrithik Roshan struts a pose | pic courtesy: instagram
Hrithik Roshan looking irresistibly sexy as he struts a pose after packing up shoot with Avinash Gowarikar, setting social media ablaze.

Taking to his social media account, Hrithik shared this black and white picture with a caption, ” ‘Post pack up shot’ with the brilliant Mr. Avinash Gowariker 🙌

Truly easy-on-the-eyes the actor is a sight to behold whether in front of the camera or not. We’re absolutely loving this glimpse of Hrithik along with all his fans who have flooded the comments section with all the love and heart eyes possible.

On the work front, Hrithik is going to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’ soon.

