Ileana D’Cruz: Dis is my shexy face

Ileana D’Cruz shared a recent photoshoot with funny captions, lets have a look at the same. Ileana D’Cruz, an actress and model who predominantly appears in Telugu and Hindi language films was born in Mumbai but spent most of her childhood in Goa.

When in Goa, the manager at her mother’s workplace, suggested that Ileana had a vibrant smile and should start modelling and fixed a meeting with Marc Robinson. Someone apparently also mentioned that Ileana had chiseled features & a figure to die-for. Though initially reluctant, she was persuaded and her first portfolio was created in January 2003, which she described as a ‘disaster’.

D’Cruz made her screen debut in 2006 with Telugu-language film Devadasu, which was a commercial success whilst earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant.

She began gaining notice through photo shoots and ramp shows and her second portfolio was set up the following year, which landed her three advertisements from Electrolux, Emami Talc and Fair & Lovely. The latter, which was directed by Rakesh Roshan, gave her exposure and brought in several offers for acting in feature films.

Ileana made her feature film debut in the Telugu language romance film Devadasu (2006), directed by Y. V. S. Chowdhary. She underwent acting classes with Aruna Bhikshu, before starting to work on the film. She recalls that during filming she felt ‘pressured … almost cried and didn’t want to go further’, but went ahead after her mother encouraged her, giving her ‘the lecture of a lifetime at 3 am!

Ileana D’Cruz established herself in Telugu cinema with films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi. In Tamil cinema, D’Cruz has starred in Kedi and Shankar’s Nanban. In 2012, D’Cruz made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s Barfi!. She then starred in Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho and Raid.

Coffee hued mornings AKA over indulged in excess coffee

Woke up feeling like a Sunday ☀️✨

Besame mucho ♥️✨

And I’m feelin’ goood 🎶

Always chasing the light ✨

Dis is my shexy face 🙃

Picture Credits – Styling: @chandiniw @sanyakapoor Makeup: @divyachablani15 Hair: @hairgaragebynatasha @divzphoto Outfit: @deme_love_ Jewellery: @misho_designs @the.olio.stories @dhora_india