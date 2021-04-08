Ileana D’Cruz is a ‘sun baby’

Adv.

Ileana D’Cruz has shared a sunkissed picture flaunting golden glow on social media on Thursday. Ileana posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a selfie. Sun rays add the extra sheen to her flawless skin.

“Sun baby,” she described herself in the caption.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Big Bull”.

She is all set to star in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.