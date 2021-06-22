Adv.
Ishita Dutta talks of her love for gardening

By Glamsham Bureau
Ishita Dutta talks of her love for gardening | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Ishita Dutta says gardening has helped her stay busy during lockdown. “I have grown up around a lot of greenery in Jamshedpur. We are very connected to nature and trees. We have a garden of our own at the ancestral house. I try and create my own balcony and kitchen garden. I put up a plant wherever I find a place,” Ishita said.

The actress says plants bring positivity. “They bring such positive energy and a lot of them have amazing medicinal values. I use tulsi, aloe vera, and quite a few others from my mini garden. I can go on and on speaking about my mini garden. It takes me right to my childhood days,” she said.

She parted on a note of caution, “Let’s all stay within protocols. The pandemic is not over yet. Let’s get vaccinated whenever we get the chance.”

