HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Yami Gautsm is now is ‘Yami Gautam Dhar’

By Glamsham Bureau
Yami Gautsm is now is 'Yami Gautam Dhar'
Yami Gautam with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Yami Gautam has added her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar’s last name on all her social media accounts. The actress is now ‘Yami Gautam Dhar’ on Twitter and on Instagram.

Yami married her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar in June in a private ceremony.

- Advertisement -

The 32-year-old had then shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

On the professional front, Yami has her diary full with a packed schedule. Her line-up includes films such as ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’.

- Advertisement -

The actress will play a crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, a kindergarten teacher, who takes children as hostages in ‘A Thursday’ and an IPS officer in ‘Dasvi.’

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhen Divya Agarwal’s wig caught fire on ‘Cartel’ sets
Next articleFrom Kapil Dev to Jayeshbhai, Ranveer Singh navigates multiple characters
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,097FansLike
43,047FollowersFollow
6,065FollowersFollow
57,426FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv