ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of her performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.

Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an ivory coloured leotard. She is seen hanging in air with the help of a fabric which give her support her from the waist.

“Upside down Hi!” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. She later went on to do films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

She currently has multiple films lined up.

Jacqueline will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.  –ians/dc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSalman Khan thanks fans for support after Blackbuck case dismissed
Next articleArjun Kapoor to support sponsor treatment cost of 100 cancer couples
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer Singh reveals a funny video of Rohit Shetty

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car
Read more
News

Yami Gautam: 'Something about black and white tones'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a monochrome picture on Wednesday, stating there is something about black and white tones that...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan sends out birthday love to mom Amrita Singh

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared love and birthday wishes for her mother, actress Amrita Singh, who turned 63 on Tuesday. Sara dropped the birthday...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.
Parineeti Chopra after work out

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she’s in bad mood

Pulkit Samrat shares his workout ‘gyaan’

Miss India Manasa Varanasi was shy as child

Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth have a virtual date this Valentine s Day

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth to have a virtual date this Valentine’s Day!

Agastya enjoying his pooltime with Daddy Hardik Pandya

Agastya enjoying his pooltime with daddy Hardik Pandya and mom Natasa...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021