Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant and gorgeous in the shoot of a leading magazine

Jacqueline Fernandez once again graced the cover of a leading magazine and just with one glance, you’re sure to fall in love with the cover and the take on positivity along with much more that the actress brings.

In these inside images, the Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine looks extremely radiant and gorgeous.

For the first look, Jacqueline is seen wearing an embroidered skirt with a black full sleeves shirt and looks stunning with a black smokey eye as she poses against the golden hour on the vanilla bed.

For the second look, Jacqueline is wearing a navy blue jumpsuit having black patchwork and small zips at the side. The beautiful glowy makeup with some smiles has surely won hearts.

Advtg.

The third look being all monochromatic by pairing a pinstriped crop top and pairing it up with an embroidered blazer while dressing it down with shorts. Jacqueline paired it with knee length suede boots and kept it minimal in the jewelry.

For the fourth look, the actress highlighted the golden accents of the look and her facial features, with her side bangs left over and her hair tied up in a bun with a brown smokey eye.

The last look is fierce with striped trousers with a belt and paired it with solid black croptop and added some golden accents with chunky hoops.

Advtg.

Jacqueline’s infectious positive energy has also made difference in so many people’s lives and a fan recently too penned a handwritten note which is just testimony on how Jacqueline is all the dose of positivity we need.

Jacqueline has been on a roll in 2020 with back to back song releases and announced Kick 2 and Bhoot Police, recently.

The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.