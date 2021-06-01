Why are Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents concerned for her?

Adv.

Jacqueline Fernandez was living the suitcase life before lockdown order was out in place. Being busy since quiet a while she was moving set-to-set in order to complete her shoot schedules. After having missed spending Diwali and Christmas with family she has now opened up on one wish that her parents have for her.

Jacqueline in an interview with leading newspaper mentioned, “My parents worry about be and want me to stay with them in Bahrain.” She continues saying, “I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we are under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in larger numbers to actively help those in distress.”

The founder of YOLO continues, “My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing.”

Jacqueline has been doing a lot of social work recently. She has started her own foundation named YOLO which has teamed up with various NGOs and look to provide 1 lakh meals a month, feed the strays and donate mask and sanitizers to people. Once the pandemic is over the foundation will help deal with other issues as well.

These days the actress is busy keeping herself fit, she practices yoga and treats her fans to regular posts. On the work front she has projects such as Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.