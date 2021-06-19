Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Productive Day at the Pole’

Adv.

Jacqueline Fernandez returned to pole dancing after a long time, having posted a video earlier this week she is back on the pole again as she posts a photo demonstrating her pole dancing skills.

Wearing a white top and black shorts Jacqueline got on the pole yet again. Jacqueline demonstrates her pole dancing skills as she posts a picture of herself hanging upside down on the pole which is no mean feat. She last performed pole dancing in her movies ‘Race 3’ and ‘A Gentleman’ in the songs ‘Heeriye’and ‘Chandralekha’ respectively.

The actress looked to be in high spirits after having worked on her pole dancing skills. She further updated her social media handle with 2 more posts which read, “When positivity becomes your superpower!!” and “productive day at pole today.”

The actress has recently launched her foundation, YOLO, to battle with the pandemic. On the work front the actress will be next be seen in Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.