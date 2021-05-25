Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez soaks in the glow

Jacqueline Fernandez's new picture should surely pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid the pervading gloom all around.

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s new picture post on Tuesday should surely pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid the pervading gloom all around.

In the Instagram frame, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with sunshine brushing across her face as she seems to savour the glow.

“You can rise up from anything,” she wrote as caption, with a red heart and a flexing bicep emoji to underline her message of love and empowerment.

Adv.

The actress’ date diary is packed for now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Jacqueline has been actively involved with social service lately, having launched her foundation named You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims at providing food and shelter to the needy.

Adv.
Previous articlePressure to win justifies Kohli's on-field aggression: Hadlee
Next articleMild Covid-19 induces antibody protection lasting lifetime
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates