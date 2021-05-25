Jacqueline Fernandez soaks in the glow

Adv.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s new picture post on Tuesday should surely pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid the pervading gloom all around.

In the Instagram frame, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with sunshine brushing across her face as she seems to savour the glow.

“You can rise up from anything,” she wrote as caption, with a red heart and a flexing bicep emoji to underline her message of love and empowerment.

The actress’ date diary is packed for now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Jacqueline has been actively involved with social service lately, having launched her foundation named You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims at providing food and shelter to the needy.